Funeral services for Meta Handy of Salisbury, Md., will be held Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
False Tsunami Warning Issued for East Coast
February 6, 2018
Hurricane Preparedness Ad
June 27, 2018
Local Conditions
March 3, 2022, 11:12 am
Mostly sunny
54°F
54°F
9 mph
real feel: 54°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 9 mph N
wind gusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:32 am
sunset: 5:59 pm
4 hours ago
Schedule your appointment today.