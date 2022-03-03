Funeral services for Mr. Emory Morris of Salisbury, Md. will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Wesley Temple United Methodist Church, West Road, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
