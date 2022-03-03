- Looking for someone to haul away small tree, already cut in small pieces. 854-3926
- 1) Kenmore Refrigerator/Freezer – white 29x70x29 (2011) @$100/u-haul 2) KItchenAide Dishwasher – white 24x-36 (2011) @$75/u-haul 3) Fridgidaire built-in Microwave – white (2016) @$50/u-haul 3) GE Gas Stove – brand new @XMAS OF 2021 – WHITE (w/ Broiler & steam clean options) – (@$400/u-haul) 443-250-1475
- LF 2 bedroom home in Accomack County ASAP 757-694-1884
- 30 Gallon Fish Tank with stand and all accessories $65 757-894-8342
- 2000 Nissan Sentra $1,200 709-8387
- 42″ John Deere mower $800, 4 truck tires $45 ea. will pick up Junk appliances/scrap metal 678-2566
- Commercial Foosball table $125, LF Rotwieller puppy 710-5238
- Found on Metompkin Rd 50lb bag of seed call 710-4469
- 2021 C-Force ATV $6,000 607-437-4782
- 46″ Troy-bilt mower and Stihl weed trimmer all for $400 757-990-5436
- LF 2 office chairs 894-4914
- Cherry cabinet $50, Sofa bed $150, Girl’s bike $25 443-880-1331
- Looking to hire personal care person $11.81 hr. 678-2672 for information
- LF 10’x10′ dog pen 678-6807
- LF someone to install granite counter tops 757-536-9422
- Dog kennel 10’x6′ panels 6 panels $500 757-999-9126
