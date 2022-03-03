  1. Looking for someone to haul away small tree, already cut in small pieces.  854-3926
  2. 1) Kenmore Refrigerator/Freezer – white 29x70x29 (2011) @$100/u-haul 2) KItchenAide Dishwasher – white 24x-36 (2011) @$75/u-haul 3) Fridgidaire built-in Microwave – white (2016) @$50/u-haul 3) GE Gas Stove – brand new @XMAS OF 2021 – WHITE (w/ Broiler & steam clean options) – (@$400/u-haul)  443-250-1475
  3. LF 2 bedroom home in Accomack County ASAP 757-694-1884
  4. 30 Gallon Fish Tank with stand and all accessories $65  757-894-8342
  5. 2000 Nissan Sentra $1,200  709-8387
  6. 42″ John Deere mower $800, 4 truck tires  $45 ea. will pick up Junk appliances/scrap metal 678-2566
  7. Commercial Foosball table $125, LF Rotwieller puppy  710-5238
  8. Found on Metompkin Rd 50lb bag of seed call 710-4469
  9. 2021 C-Force ATV  $6,000 607-437-4782
  10. 46″ Troy-bilt mower and Stihl weed trimmer  all for $400 757-990-5436
  11. LF 2 office chairs  894-4914
  12. Cherry cabinet $50, Sofa bed $150, Girl’s bike $25  443-880-1331
  13. Looking to hire personal care person  $11.81 hr.  678-2672 for information
  14. LF 10’x10′ dog pen  678-6807
  15. LF someone to install granite counter tops  757-536-9422
  16. Dog kennel 10’x6′ panels  6 panels  $500  757-999-9126