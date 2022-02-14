FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House of Delegates banned school mask mandates Monday, handing a victory to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin after his effort to impose the ban by executive order stalled in court.

The measure already passed the Senate. House Republicans said Youngkin plans to attach an emergency clause letting it take effect immediately. If he does, the bill will go back to the legislature, where it will require a majority vote from each chamber, which could take just a matter of days.

If Youngkin signs the bill unamended, it won’t take effect until July 1. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Youngkin won election in November on a campaign platform that emphasized parental choice in education. On his first day in office last month, he signed an executive order ending a statewide mask mandate in schools enacted by his predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam.

On Monday, the House passed the bill on a 52-48 vote..

In a statement, Youngkin called passage “a significant step” that “will give parents a choice regarding their child’s health, education, upbringing, and care.”