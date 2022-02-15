Monday’s COVID report from the Virginia Department of Health continues the downward trend of the last few weeks.

Accomack County reported 5 test positives, no hospitalizations and no deaths.

Northampton reported 1 test positive, no hospitalizations and no deaths.

For the first time in weeks, both counties 7 day and 14 day averages per 100 numbers fell below the state levels. The per 100 numbers measure the number of cases per 100,000 of the population which is a mechanism to compare the state of the pandemic across areas with differing population numbers.