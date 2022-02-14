Pictured: Maryland State Police Medical Transport Helicopter landing at Arcadia High School Monday afternoon.

At approximately 3:00 pm an accident involving a tractor trailer and a car at the intersection of Lankford Hwy and Withams Road at Oak Hall. Units from Atlantic, New Church, Oak Hall Rescue, Wallops and Chincoteague responded to the scene. The Maryland State Police medical transport helicopter was called to the scene.

Virginia State Police say a crash between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle in Accomack Monday afternoon resulted in a fatality.

According to a release from state police around 4:10 p.m. Monday, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and a Sedan on Route 13 at Withams Road in the Oak Hall area of Accomack.

The north and southbound lanes of Route 13 are currently shut down due to the crash. VDOT crews are redirecting traffic.

This is the fifth traffic fatality to occur on the Eastern Shore over the past month.

