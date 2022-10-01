The Hokies face off against the Tar Heels at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina Saturday afternoon. Below are some storylines fans should keep a lookout for heading into Saturday’s game against UNC at 3:30 p.m. ET.

New Week, Fresh Start

Both teams are coming off tough losses the week prior and are looking to bounce back heading into Week 5. Luckily for the Hokies, they do well overcoming adversity, standing at 230-189-16 all-time after a loss. UNC has been a favorable opponent for Tech, as the Hokies are 14-4 against the Tar Heels since joining the ACC back in 2004, and are 17-7-6 all-time when playing against Chapel Hill. Tech head coach Brent Pry is 1-0 after a loss, while UNC head coach Mack Brown is 11-3 after a setback during his second stint with the school.

Pregame coverage begins on 103.3 FM WESR at 2:00 PM with kick off at 3:30.