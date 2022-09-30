1.Remington electric chainsaw, 16 inch, like new. 6,000 watt Briggs and Stratton generator, electric start, $250. Several boat anchors for sale. 757-665-6424

2. wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

3. Looking for someone to pick up old and broken washing machine in Exmore. 1-757-694-5660

4. 14′ handicap ramp. In Atlantic. Va. Brand new. Aluminum with rails. Asking $1,500. 1-757-336-6000

5. Cell phone for sale, in good condition. 757-607-6750

6. 4 little kittens, gray, very friendly, free to a good home. 757-665-6306

7. Refrigerator, suitable for a garage, Amana, older, $50. Trampoline, 12 foot, $50. Plastic dog house, medium sized, for outside, $25. 757-442-2465

8. Upright freezer, GE, 5 feet tall by 28 inches wide, $150. 757-414-3972

9. LF chest deep freezer at reasonable price. 757-710-6493

10. LF stump grinder/stump remover at a reasonable price. 757-709-8480

11. Matching GE washer and LP gas dryer in good working condition for sale. I can deliver if interested. $350. 1-757-232-3612

12. Metal 4ft patio bench $40. Text preferred will send pics. 757-894-8342

13. Woods 72” Finish Mower, asking $1,500 OBO. 1-757-894-8877

14. 2 cell phones for sale, nice, from Verizon, not a thing wrong with them. 757-710-4003

15.2001 International Dump Truck. John Deere Backhoe in excellent condition. 757-350-9179