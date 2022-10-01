Bradley Hall, a Junior at Arcadia High School of Oak Hall, Virginia will attend a summer honors program in Hue, Vietnam from July 15 to July 30, 2023.

FutureDocs Abroad is an honors-only program that allows high school students to access what only third and fourth-year medical students can in the United States. The purpose of this internship is to honor, inspire, motivate, and direct the top students in the country who aspire to have careers in medicine, to stay true to their dream and, after the program, to provide a path, plan, and resources to help them reach their goal.

“This is a once in a lifetime trip. I have always been interested in the medical field and this opportunity gives me first hand experience and allows me to contribute. I have plans on becoming an Orthopedic Surgeon one day and come back home to the shore to practice medicine,” says Hall.

During the two-week program, Bradley will join students from across the United States and spend time observing surgeries taking place in the operating room, with the surgeon explaining the procedure as it’s being performed.

Bradley will be in the gross anatomy lab with an anatomy professor, learning about the anatomy and proper dissection of human cadavers and practicing dissection techniques on animal parts.

And he will also shadow physicians in the Emergency Room, clinics, and wards in over a dozen areas of specialty (pediatrics, oncology, surgery, orthopedics, OB/GYN, and more).

FutureDocs Abroad is a program of The National Leadership Academies, which was founded on the belief that strong emotional intelligence is the cornerstone of student success and is committed to supporting students in their development. The National Leadership Academies also recognizes that prospective talent must be identified at the earliest possible age and help must be given to these students to acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of vital careers as leaders and in the fields of medicine and the sciences.