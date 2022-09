Cape Charles’ own Kenny Heath took second place at Sunday’s 63rd Annual Deal Island Skipjack Race and Festival, sponsored by the Chance Lions Club. Heath clocked a 34.6 second time, just barely falling to the top place tim of 31 seconds.

Tommy Eskridge placed 6th with a time of 1:02.6 aboard the Thomas Reed.

Pictures are courtesy of Cara Burton.

Skipjack race Once over 800, there are now fewer than 25 skipjacks in the Chesapeake Bay. The Thomas Reed Eskridge Heath aboard the Thomas Jaiden Spectators watching the action

.