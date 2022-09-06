We are less than one week away from Chamber Fest, featuring the Molly Hatchet Band as a headliner, and Lana Scott of The Voice fame along with the Irie Tree band.

Over the weekend, the ESVA Chamber was able to lock up Eastern Shore native and alternative country star Mike Stinson to add to the set list of the premiere networking event.

Stinson will be visiting the Shore this weekend, and happily agreed to jump in to play a few songs during the event. He will also make an appearance on Shore Talk live Thursday on 103.3 FM WESR with Tom Parks.

The event features food trucks as well as complimentary chicken, clams and fries for ticket holders. Beer will be available for purchase by general admission ticket holders.

A special thanks goes out to the headline sponsor Coastline Chemical.

Luckily for patrons, there are still a few tickets left. Be sure to purchase your tickets today by calling 757-787-2460 or buy them online esvachamber.org.

.