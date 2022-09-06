Public schools in both counties will begin their 2022-23 sessions today.

While parents breathe a sigh of relief, school busses will be out this morning and most weekday mornings for the next 9 months.

Accomack County has 190 days on their calendar which includes 10 inclement weather days. Sports have already begun with football and volleyball teams playing games already.

Broadwater Academy, Shore Christian Academy and Holly Grove started their year last Monday.

Motorists are encouraged to watch carefully for school busses on the road.

It is hoped that this year will become a “get back to normal” year without COVID related restrictions that have hampered the efforts to educate students over the last two years. While anyone who wishes to wear a mask is free to do so, no requirements are in place for either county. Governor Youngkin issued an executive order banning mask mandates as he assumed office in January.

