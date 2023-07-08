Northampton County has released the list of candidates for the November 7 local election and on the local level all candidates are running unopposed.

Tracy Johnson is unopposed for the Clerk of Court office. Also unopposed are Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton, Sheriff David Doughty Jr. , Commissioner of Revenue Consuela Gonzalez and Treasurer Cynthia Bradford.

For the Board of Supervisors, Dixon Leatherbury and Betsy Mapp are running alone in their respective districts.

For the School Board, Ian Brenson, Joe Andrews and JoAnn P. Molera are also unopposed.

Finally, Sally Y. Williams and S. Kyle Sturgis will fill the two Director seats on the Eastern Shore Soil and Water Conservation District Board.

The only contested races Northampton citizens will participate in will be for the House of Delegates between incumbent Republican Delegate Rob Bloxom and contender and Northampton resident Democrat Charlena Jones.

On the Senate side Republican Bill DeSteph of Virginia Beach will be challenged by Democrat Victoria A. Luvanos.