Smith’s Chapel Church 35475 Upshur Neck Rd, Quinby, VA, United States will have a Thrift Store Saturday from 8 until 11. All clothing half price during July.

July 8 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

The Eastern Shore Railway Museum, at 18468 Dunne Avenue, Parksley will have an Ice Cream Social Saturday from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Foodbank of SEVA – Eastern Shore Facility 24530 Coastal Boulevard, Tasley, VA, United States

The Foodbank in Tasley will hold a USDA food distribution 2nd Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Refuge Temple Outreach Ministry 30540 Depot Street, New Church, Va.

There will be a revival at Refuge Temple Outreach Ministry, 30540 Depot Street in New Church starting tonight July 8th at 7:30. Guest Revivalist: Bishop Vernon Mines from Bethlehem Church of Praise in Newport News, Va.