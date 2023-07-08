The Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. Board of Directors has announced that Interim Chief Executive Officer Jeannette Edwards has been selected for the permanent position. Edwards has been acting CEO since January 2023.

She will lead the organization, and continue execution of the Rural Health Strategic Plan, as CEO. “Jeannette brings tremendous energy to the role, combined with years of leadership at Rural Health and local organizations, as well as knowledge of both ESRH and our community,” said Eastern Shore Rural Health Board President Dr. Betty Bibbins.

Edwards states that she will prioritize customer service as CEO to include continued training to offer excellent service to the community. “I want us to be the best of the best – we will continue efforts to polish our apple to serve the community we all love,” says Edwards. As part of this focus on customer service, Rural Health will be implementing a new initiative in the coming weeks to offer a streamlined way for patients to voice concerns.

Edwards also will oversee Rural Health’s service expansion as part of its Strategic Plan that emphasizes increasing access to health care on the Shore. This included the opening of Eastern Shore Rural Health Express Care in Onley in May 2023 and operating Atlantic Community Pharmacy, the former H&H Oak Hall Pharmacy, beginning in June 2023. Rural Health purchased this pharmacy in 2022. Another Rural Health-owned pharmacy will open at Onley Community Health Center late this year. Rural Health is also aggressively recruiting new providers. “We are committed to serving our community by opening up more access to needed services,” Edwards said.

Edwards is a former Employee of the Year at Rural Health. She has held leadership positions and been recognized by the Soroptimist Club, Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce and Onancock Rotary – she was awarded the Soroptimist Club’s Ruby Award for Women helping Women; named the Chamber’s Small Business Person of the Year for operating the former Edward’s Seafood; and awarded the Chamber’s Distinguished Service Award and the Rotary’s Paul Harris Fellow and President’s Award. Other community service activity includes serving as co-chair for the local United Way’s Annual Campaign, serving and chairing the A&N Electric Cooperative Credentialing Committee and serving the Onley United Methodist Church in various leadership roles including coordinating its coat closet for 13 years.

Edwards was Rural Health’s Chief Human Resources Officer, a position she held since 2000. She has also previously spearheaded fund raising efforts to include capital campaigns and community outreach.

For information about Eastern Shore Rural Health go to esrh.org. Express Care information can be found at expresscare.esrh.org and the Atlantic Community Pharmacy website is esrhrx.org.