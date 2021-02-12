The Eastern Shore Health District reports 26 test positives on Friday, 21 in Accomack County and 5 in Northampton County. The 7 day average for Accomack is 11 test positives and 3 for Northampton. Accomack reported 2 new hospitalizations and no deaths. Northampton reported no hospitalizations and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported 3191 test positives on Friday for a 7 day average of 3249 per day. There were 103 hospitalizations statewide and 8 new deaths.

Accomack County has vaccinated a total of 5909 residents with 745 being fully vaccinated. Northampton has vaccinated 2853 with 336 having the second dose.