No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed on Route 13 in Mappsville on Friday morning. It happened around just before 4:45 a.m. near Matthews Market. The truck was heading south and struck a utility pole, causing lines to fall on both north and southbound lanes. Traffic was blocked for approximately one hour.
Related Posts
Lost Black Lab
July 22, 2019
Marcus G. Smith
September 11, 2019
Onancock Planning Commission Meeting
November 21, 2018
Local Conditions
February 12, 2021, 9:10 am
Cloudy
29°F
29°F
7 mph
real feel: 20°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 7 mph NNE
wind gusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:55 am
sunset: 5:39 pm
1 hour ago
Closings & Delays Archives - Shore Daily NewsFoodbank Cancels food distribution for Tuesday, December 8by ShoreDailyNews Staff | Dec 7, 2020 | Closings & Delays | 0 There will be no distribution at the Foodbank – Tasley location Tuesday Decemb...