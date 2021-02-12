Send your images to will@easternshoreradio.com to be featured!





Ducks on Lake Russell





















































Like it when you see it! Courtesy of John Joeckel

Quint and the Canadians. Courtesy of John Joeckel

Fuller Farmhouse courtesy of Megan Fuller.

Pungoteague, Va.

The cat’s on the roof. Courtesy of Robin Thomas of Melfa

Congratulations to Cliff and Joan Murden, loyal listeners who were big winners on Throwback Thursday last night. The Murdens won a pair of Throwback Thursday t-shirts and a Valentine’s Day dinner for two at Mallards at the Wharf!

Laionna Mears of Parksley, VA with her snowman that’s ready for the summer time!

Parks Road, Parksley. Courtesy of Margie Budd.

Wachapreague, Va. Courtesy of Brooke Byrd-Joynes.

Wachapreague, Va. Courtesy of Brooke Byrd-Joynes.

Wachapreague, Va. Courtesy of Brooke Byrd-Joynes.

Wachapreague, Va. Courtesy of Brooke Byrd-Joynes.

Snow chicken by Laura Chuquin-Naylor

Spring flowers peaking through the snow by Lynn Badger

