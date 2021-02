By Linda Cicoira

The Northrop Grumman Cygnus supply ship carrying more than 8,000 pounds of cargo, arrived at the International Space Station Monday after a two-day flight from Wallops Island.

The cargo included new astronaut sleeping quarters, parts for the station’s toilet, and various experiments.

The Cygnus spacecraft was named the S.S. Katherine Johnson in honor of the NASA mathematician portrayed the film, “Hidden Figures.”