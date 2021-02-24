The Broadwater Academy Lady Vikings fell in the opening round of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association State Tournament Tuesday night to the top ranked Virginia Academy Patriots 69-18.

The Vikings lost their starting point guard Taylor Leland who went down with an ankle injury approximately 90 seconds into the game and were unable to compete with the Patriots, who are ranked 30th in the state for all private school basketball and had the leading scorer in Virginia Division 3 womens basketball.

Senior Hannah Davis finished the evening and her career with a strong game, notching 12 points for the Vikings. Junior Suzanna Long added 4 and Molly Brown 2.

WESR’s video and radio broadcast replay can be seen below: