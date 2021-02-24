The YMCA of South Hampton Roads has announced the launch of its three year strategic plan. Last month, the corporate board of directors unanimously approved and ratified the plan, charting a very intentional course for the Y through 2023 focused on community impact, organizational reach, and financial resiliency through the theme “Everyone Belongs”. This plan centers the Y’s energy on diversity, character formation, mental wellness, obesity, and improving the organization’s equitable practices.

To deepen its community impact, stronger partnerships with school systems to broaden inclusiveness in childcare and swimming, and the introduction of new signature programs to promote family togetherness are paramount. These focuses aim to create what the Y calls “powerful changemakers for the future” by instilling strong character values. Moving swiftly in this work, the Y joined the “Drafted” Initiative launched by Goalsetter and the NBA Players Association to help every kid in America achieve financial independence. Their hope is to incorporate Goalsetter in every childcare program at the Y.

The Y hopes to extend its reach by reimagining affiliations with the Y to connect digitally and recover membership, its cornerstone and sustenance. Innovative approaches to engagement are intended to ensure the Y is inclusive of all demographics making it accessible and welcoming to all. In an initial step to expand reach, the Virtual Y, a low-cost online fitness and enrichment platform for all ages, launched last month making it possible to be a part of the Y without ever needing to walk into a physical YMCA building. And, finally, the Y looks towards financial stabilization through recovery efforts that strengthen the Y’s ability to maintain relevance and meet community needs. They will grow public support through grants and community giving ensuring access to all.

Anthony Walters, President and CEO for the YMCA of South Hampton Roads, shared that this new strategic plan will set the Y on a trajectory for expanded, meaningful service to the community and recovery from the health crisis. “Our Y, and all of us as a community, have had a hard fought year. We have been tested, bent, but not broken. Our work over the next three years will focus on celebrating resilience in our Y and in our community. We are an impact organization, serving Hampton Roads since 1856, responding to the needs of our neighbors then, now and in the future.”

ABOUT THE YMCA OF SOUTH HAMPTON ROADS

The YMCA of South Hampton Roads is a charitable non-profit, FOR IMPACT, organization committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections. With a service footprint that serves South Hampton Roads, northeastern North Carolina, Halifax County in Virginia, and the Eastern Shore of Virginia, the Y partners with generous donors, community supporters and other organizations to ensure equity, accessibility and lasting change. The Y is home for all.