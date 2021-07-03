Seven high school seniors from A&N Electric Cooperative’s service territory have each received $1,000 college scholarships awarded by the Education Scholarship Foundation of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives.

The 2021 scholarship recipients are:

Alanna Woods (Arcadia)

Mahika Patel (Broadwater Academy)

Emma Faith (Chincoteague)

Matthew Nicholson (Chincoteague)

Joshua Weeks (Nandua)

Cameron Mears (Nandua)

Lyric Sampson (Nandua)

The students were eligible for consideration because their parents or guardians are members of A&N Electric Cooperative.

“We commend these students on their outstanding academic achievements,” said Russell G. “Rusty” Brown, chair of the VMDAEC Education Scholarship Foundation Board and vice chairman of the board of directors at Northern Neck Electric Cooperative. “Our electric cooperatives are delighted to provide support to these worthy students, as they represent a future generation of leaders in their communities.”

The Foundation awarded Worth Hudson Scholarships of $1,000 each to 57 students. They are named in honor of Hudson, the first chairman of the VMDAEC Education Scholarship Foundation.

Since 2001, the Foundation has provided approximately 780 scholarships totaling more than $800,000 to aspiring college students as well as to the next generation of electric lineworkers.

