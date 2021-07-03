It is going to be a busy weekend on the Shore.

Between 9 and 11 a.m. the Eastern Shore Public Library in Accomac will be giving away free books. This include all kinds of books. Many won’t make the journey to the new Library when it opens in the Fall. This will be in the parking lot at the Accomac Library.

The non-motorized parade in Accomac will get underway at 10:00 a.m. Kids of all ages will be riding bikes and electric toy vehicles, riding in wagons or just walking in the annual event on Front St. in Accomac. There will be free popsicles at the end of the parade and the Eastern Shore Community Band will play patriotic songs on the court house green.

Drummondtown Baptist Church’s 17th Annual 4th of July BBQ will take place on Saturday, July 3rd immediately after the Town of Accomac’s 4th of July Parade. Sandwiches $6, Pound Containers $10. A limited number of pre-orders will be taken by calling 710-4170 or 787-2109. Baked good, bottled water, soda and cole slaw will also be available. Rain or Shine! All BBQ Sales will benefit DBC’s Stained Glass Window Restoration. All Bake Table proceeds will benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

There will be an open house and ribbon cutting at the historic Belle Haven Bank. This is a free event and will get underway with a ribbon cutting at 10:30. Everyone is invited to tour the old bank building.

The Onancock Business and Civic Association is having its annual ice cream social getting underway at 6 p.m. at the Historic Onancock School this year. There will be free ice cream and food vendor Mt. Nebo Meats will be there featuring pulled pork and chicken. Donations to help defray the cost of the ice cream are welcome. There will also be a band concert as well.

If you’re looking for fireworks this weekend, Cape Charles is ground zero this year. Sunday July 4th the Cape Charles Fourth of July Celebration will kick off with the annual parade. There will be vendors and free concerts at both the park and the LOVE sign throughout the day. The fireworks display will begin at dark at the beach.