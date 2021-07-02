Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Fields, Sr. of Delmar, MD will be held on Tuesday at 12 noon at 3-C U.S.A. Church, Delma, Delaware. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
Related Posts
Mrs. Dorothy Jones-Eggliston
November 16, 2018
Mr. B. Eugene Turlington
April 21, 2019
Bertina Jackson
February 12, 2021
Aaron Armstrong
July 24, 2020
Local Conditions
July 2, 2021, 5:06 pm
Cloudy
75°F
75°F
2 mph
real feel: 80°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 mph NNW
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 5:46 am
sunset: 8:28 pm