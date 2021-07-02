Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Fields, Sr. of Delmar, MD will be held on Tuesday at 12 noon at 3-C U.S.A. Church, Delma, Delaware. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at Springhill Memory Gardens, Hebron, MD. Services are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.