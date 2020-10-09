RICHMOND, Va. (WESR/AP)- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is announcing he’s putting an additional $220 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds toward the state’s public schools.

Out of that total, Accomack will receive $867,878 and Northampton will receive $243,108.

“Students, teachers, principals, and parents are going to great lengths to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic amid a new school year, and we must do everything we can to support them,” said Northam said in a statement Thursday. “This additional $220 million in federal funding will give our schools the resources they need to continue operating and provide Virginians with a world-class education, whether safely in person or remotely from home.”

Northam said the extra money would be used to help schools pay for testing supplies, personal protective equipment and technology needed for virtual learning. Virginia schools are currently operating in a mishmash fashion. Some districts are offering in-person instruction while others are mostly virtual.

The governor said the money would be distributed to all 132 school districts at a rate of $175 per pupil. He said every district would get a minimum of $100,000.

