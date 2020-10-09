Early voting is strong in both Accomack and Northampton Counties. The first year of early voting has generated quite a bit of interest.

According to Accomack Voting Registrar Patty White, as of October 7 there were 2453 early voters and the office mailed out 2439 absentee ballots.

In the 2016 Presidential election approximately 15, 600 voters cast ballots in Accomack County. The total combination of early voters and absentee applications so far represent 32% of the voters who cast ballots in the last Presidential election.

Terry Flynn, Voter Registrar for Northampton reports there have been 1301 early voters and he has sent out approximately 1400 absentee ballots.

Northampton has 9419 registered voters at this time. In 2016 Northampton had approximately 6600 votes cast. This years early and absentee voting represents 41% of the votes cast in the last Presidential election year.

