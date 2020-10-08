1. Clear glass wine bottles, possibly 100, free. 757-710-3408

2. 2001 Suzuki SUV, needs minor work, $1,500 OBO. 757-710-2698

3. Peter Fits by X series inversion decompression table, from a smoke free home, $200. 757-710-4469

4. Lenovo Chromebook, touch screen, $80. 757-534-8747 in Onley

5. LF junk appliances or scrap metal, will pick up for free. Stihl gas leaf blower, $75. 787-678-2566

6. Leather suitcase full of baseball, football and basketball cards, includes Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Lebron, Kobe, Magic Johnson, Mickey Mantle, all in mint condition, some are numbered, please come look and make serious offer. 757-387-9898

7. Snapper rear engine rider, runs, drives and cuts, $300 OBO. 757-710-1849

8. Free recliner, on Pine Street in Parksley, very nice, out by the road, first come first serve. 757-709-4642

9. Three fig trees, Italian white figs, large and sweet, in pots, asking $20, a couple smaller ones also for $10. 757-824-3723

10. Nice sweet potatoes, white hayman potatoes. D155 John Deere lawnmower with 48 inch deck. Heavy duty utility trailer with double wheels. 757-350-1972

11. LF 48+ inch I-bar wood working clamps. Call or text 757-710-2591

12. LF 20ft flagpole 757-999-0083

13. Fishing gear, antique hand corn sheller, snow shovel, water bump, battery chargers, many more items. Call 443-523-2111

14. 2007 Dodge Caravan, $2,500 OBO. Childrens clothes, womens clothes. Wrenches for sale. 757-894-1521

15. 1984 GMC pickup, 3500 series, beefed up with heavier springs, diesel v8 engine, $2,500. 1995 Harley Davidson 883 sportster, decent shape, $2,500. 757-336-0634

16. Free piano, in Onancock. Computer desk chair, on wheels, adjusts, $25. K&N air filter system for a 2004 Ford F-150 with a 5.7 engine, helps with HP and gas mileage, paid $300, asking $75, about 6-8 months old. 757-894-8118

17. Eureka upright vacuum cleaner, $25. Coffee maker, $20. 2 color TVs. Everything today for $45. 757-331-2598

18. LF house for rent in Accomack County. 757-505-6608

.