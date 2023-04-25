 

1. LG 8k BTU portable room air conditioner, in good working condition. No remote, or instruction manual and has some blemishes, but runs quietly and works well. Located near Cape Charles. $50.757 695 0294

2. Looking for a reasonably priced riding lawn mower. Text 757-387-7421

3. I am looking to trade a Toulouse goose pair for a young billy goat melfa va 7577103192

4. 7577877351
One small vintage love seat, free. Please pick up.757 787 7351

5. 757-710-5238 NEW 30 INCH KENMORE ELECT RANGE $450 CASH..
1 ACRE OF PROPERTY IN MAPPSVILLE ON TURKEY RUN ROAD.. SET UP FOR A HOME OR TRAILER… LARGE HYDROPHONIC WATER HEATER STAINLESS STEEL.. WILL DISCUSS PRICE..

6. LF SOMEONE WHO CAN HOOK UP A TV TO AN ANTENNA… LIVE IN EXMORE… 710-9576

7. Aluminum diamond plate tool box for mid-size truck 60 inches wide with single lid.
Stainless steel free-standing utility sink with faucet and built in sideboard. Great for the garage, cleaning fish, etc

Will discuss prices, can send pictures upon request.

Call or text 757-71

8. LOST 3 COWS..GASKIN ROAD..BEHIND WALMART.. 757 607 7332

9. LF A ROOM TO RENT.. BET MELFA AND PARKSLEY 709-4685

10, 1996 CHEVY CAMARO.. PROJECT CAR. NEEDS SOME WORK.. BODY IN EXC.. $1500…4HP JOHNSON OUTBOARD GC $400..709 0466

11. LF A PRIVATE CARE GIVER FULLY VACCINATED CALL AFTER 3:30 710-3300.

12.
1.Yaesu FT-101E Ham Transceiver with YC-601 Digital Display, YO-100 Monitor Scope, external Landliner/Speaker, Yaesu Stand Mike and Yaesu hand mike, $500 obo.
2. 300# Olympic weight for sale. Includes 7ft, 45# bar. $300.

3. Heavy duty Power/Squat rack with Lat tower attachment. Built in pull-up bar and dip bars included. $650.

Call 410-430-0476 if interested.

13. 33 INCH TROYBILT WALK BEHIND LAWN MOWER DANFORTH ANCHOR 894-8118

14. 2000 CHEVY SILVERADO SINGLE CAB 4WD LOTS OF NEW PARTS ..$2800 OBO 302-519-1311

15. bASKETBALL GOAL $25..678-2566

16. FREE WASHER 757-387-2182 CALL OR TESXT