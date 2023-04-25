A sail boat has run ashore in front of the Cape Charles beach.

According to unconfirmed reports, the boat was attempting to make it from Deltaville to Virginia Beach when the electronics failed. The boat then ended up aground along the Cape Charles beach front.

According to Cape Charles Town Manager John Hozey “the sailboat became stranded last Thursday afternoon. They came into the shallow area of the public beach and got stuck hard. The owner had hoped to refloat the boat during high tides, but the storms on Saturday made the situation worse. My chief of police is currently working with the owner, the Coast Guard, and VMP to try and help get them out.”

