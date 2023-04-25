According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on April 24, 2023, a canine search of Arcadia

High School was conducted. During the search a gun was found inside a vehicle on

school property.

Upon further investigation, deputies arrested a 17 year old juvenile who was charged

with Possession of a Firearm on School Property, Possession of a handgun or assault

rifle Under Age 18 and Possession of Marijuana Under Age 18. The juvenile was

subsequently transported to the Norfolk Detention Center.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Northampton County

Sheriff’s Office, the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force and Chesapeake Police

Department’s K9 Unit.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack

County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. Tips may also be

submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.