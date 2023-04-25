According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on April 24, 2023, a canine search of Arcadia
High School was conducted. During the search a gun was found inside a vehicle on
school property.
Upon further investigation, deputies arrested a 17 year old juvenile who was charged
with Possession of a Firearm on School Property, Possession of a handgun or assault
rifle Under Age 18 and Possession of Marijuana Under Age 18. The juvenile was
subsequently transported to the Norfolk Detention Center.
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Northampton County
Sheriff’s Office, the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force and Chesapeake Police
Department’s K9 Unit.
Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack
County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. Tips may also be
submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.
Gun Found in Vehicle on School Property
According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on April 24, 2023, a canine search of Arcadia