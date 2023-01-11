1. Electric fireplace good condition square with remote $50-$60 7578940835

2. Poland pro power saw 16 inch bar $150

Silver eagle 12 gauge automatic shotgun $200 7576786089

3. 6941398 LF Anyone to come pick up trash in ditches etc.

4. Lf a used mini van or truck for free 7576783913

5. Lt 2000 craftsman riding mower excellent condition 7575056783

6. 05 dodge grand caravan $900 obo Exhaust leak, wipers do not work, very clean runs and drives 7578949300

7. 7577098195 Diverse album collection 60s-90s rock n roll allman brothers, Beatles grateful dead, frank zappa all playable good condition

8. 55 inch stereo flatscreen tv with box and everything $125. 3 wheel trike brand new in the box $525. Pedal bicycle exercise machine $125 7579905262

9. 275 gallon heating fuel tank. 225 gallons already full with fuel. $1000 obo for everything 7577090466

10. LF a house to rent 3/4 bedrooms 7576783230

11. LF a boat seat with a cooler underneath like the ones in Carolina skiffs 7576948768

12. New Women’s Cruiser Bicycle $50. Mens brown steel toed boots size 12, $25 7576945099

13. Looking for a male mannequin for museum display. Posable preferred. Please contact if you have one for sale or would donate to museum. 4104221449

14. Blue swedish duck pair for sale 7577103192

15. Selling my 2005 Toyota Tundra super crew , 2 wheel drive, 4.7 v8 engine, 209,000 miles, automatic, full 4 door, Extremely Clean truck and runs like new. Price is $9,500. Text me : 443-397-3503

16. Plaid full size sofa by Lancer. Rust, navy, gold, green in color, three cushion, great condition. Clean from smoke free home. Need to have removed in two weeks. Asking $500 or best offer. 7574429411

17. Brand new lift recliner wit heat ,massage,2cup holders and usb ports for 450 dollars .Call 7577100645