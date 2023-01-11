Funeral services for Mrs. Irene M. Douglas, also known as “Red” of Accomac, will be conducted on Tuesday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be in the Adams U.M. Cemetery, Parksley. Family and

friends may call on Monday from 10am until 11am at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.