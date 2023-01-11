Funeral services for Mr. Otis Poole of New Church, Va., will be held Friday at 1 PM at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Snow Hill, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Joe Poe will be the Eulogist and Pastor Lisa Johnson will be officiating Interment will be at Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery, Horntown, Va. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
