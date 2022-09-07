- Kids radio flyer balance bike – has no pedals so they get a sense of balance before moving on to a bike with pedals. Good for kids 5 and under. Asking 20$ 2 . Hot wheels bike with pedals, training wheels and sound effects
Asking $30 3. Heavy duty dog house with wood siding, shingled roof, and a small porch good for a dog up to probably 75 lbs. Hurricane proof $150 757-710-0052
- Beautiful kittens need a home, eat solid food and use cat box. Raised in our home. 757-787-7351
- Roosters, sexed chicks, and farm fresh rainbow eggs for sale. 757-666-8063
- Moving sale, most everything must go, furniture, collectables, electronics etc. Please call Valerie 410-301-1069
- Queen Size box spring mattress only used 3 months, asking 45.00
Modified Utility Trailer Single axel 3,000 gross weight, for more information and pictures call 757-894-7175
- 1. Antique Rock Island 577 vise in working condition. 6” jaw with 12.5” opening. Very heavy. $250
2. Antique Buda 25 ton railroad jack in working condition. $140 obo
3. Gast 8AM-NRV-5B Air Motor. $225 obo Call 410-430-0476 if interested. Located in Exmore.
- For sale..10.000 Btu air conditioner 50 dollars..Walker with wheels..40 dollars..stationary bicycle 40 dollars 410-430-7128
- ASE AUTO Mechanic LOOKING FOR SOME SIDE WORK TO KEEP BUSY MAJOR TO MINOR REPAIRS HAVE LOCAL REFERENCES &TEXT ME PROBLEMS or leave message 609-780-4960
- Looking for an stationary excercise bike. Call 757-710-8835
- LF a puppy 757-710-1247
- Air fryer oven for sale 757-442-3306
- Dresser for sale $125 757-709-1255
- 1995 Lincoln Continental $8,000, LF black or white sofa 757-331-0586
- 50 gal. gas water heater $200 443-859-4095
- LF a top loader washing machine < a year old 757-894-0113
- Flex duct 25′ and 22′ $150 for both 757-990-2269
- LF someone to work on a car 757-694-1236
- Craftsman 42″ mower needs motor $100 240-416-2862
- LG dryer for sale $300 obo 757-894-1848
- LF for someone to change an ignition switch and reprogram the key for a 2007 Pacifica 757-709-2659
- 2 6 1/2 tonneau covers $50 ea. 757-894-9719
- LF small kitchen table w/4 chairs 757-894-8118
- Metal brake for siding for sale 757-442-2439
- LF leather belt holster for a .357 magnum pistol 757-442-2718
- Woman’s vanity $150, Dinette set w/chairs, buffet, side board $800,LF place to rent 443-880-1331
- LF house/trailer/apartment to rent, can do repair work if needed 757-710-5507
