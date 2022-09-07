By Linda Cicoira

The cases of four young men were set Tuesday to be heard jointly in Northampton Circuit Court in November in connection with charges related to an Exmore woman who was shot through a car windshield as she held a toddler in her arms last Valentine’s Day.

According to court records, 17-year-old Jadeen Sherlock Wallop Jr., of Blue Bird Road, in Cape Charles; 18-year-old Jumelvion Brickhouse, of Parallel Road, in Birdsnest; 24-year-old Malik Javon Johnson, with addresses in Exmore and Onancock; and 18-year-old Dashawn Lamont Holloway, of Mill Run Lane, in Belle Haven, were together in a vehicle described as a Crown Victorian that was formerly used as a police cruiser when Wallops allegedly got out and began shooting. The incident occurred near a trailer park in Trehernville.

The victim was shot in the arm. She was also wounded by a piece of broken windshield that struck her. The child and a man, who was driving, were not injured.

Court records state Wallop was an 11th grader at Northampton High School when the incidents occurred. “Police reports indicate he is gang involved and associated with the Snakes and Guerillas gang.” The file also noted that Wallop denied being involved with a gang.

Brickhouse and Holloway were also under age when the shooting occurred. All are being treated as adults. The jury trial is set for Nov. 15 and will include 17 witnesses.

.

.