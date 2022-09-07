Funeral services for Mr. James Miles, Jr., also known as “Moochie” of Onancock, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from Anointed Word of Deliverance Church, Keller, with Rev. James Rich officiating. Interment will be in the Snead’s Memorial Cemetery, Keller. Arrangements by
the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Mr. James Miles, Jr.
