- 2007 Volkswagen Passat Wagon needs work sold AS IS $1,500.00 CASH 757-414-0074 leave phone number on answering machine
- Wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van $1000.00 or best offer. 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. for $300.00 or best offer, 10ft. ramp $600.00 or best offer 757-789-5287 ask for Sandy
- Older white Whirlpool dish washer FREE 845-282-3485
- 7 yr. old Pitt Bull dog free to a good home 757-536-9422
- Hunting shot guns for sale 757-678-3840
- LF a washer 757-694-5844
- Microwave $25, cabinets and other items call 757-505-6878
- Baby chicks, Heritage tomato plants for sale 757-665-6279
- Washer/dryer $250, Fridge $350 757-709-9255
- Set of wheels/tires for Chevy 6 lug truck 245/70R16 $125 obo 757-387-7683
