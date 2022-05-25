Dan Thompson, 70, of Bloxom, passed away on May 21, 2022.

Born on October 16, 1951 on Wallops Island, Danny was the son of the late George B. Thompson and Sylva Roush Thompson. Known as “Diesel Dan” to many, Danny was a heavy equipment operator and a truck driver for many years. He was a member of the Chincoteague #243 Masonic Lodge and the Temperanceville #88 Eastern Star. An outgoing person, Danny loved people and people loved Danny.

Dan is survived by a son, Jacob Daniel Thompson of Holden’s Creek; a daughter, Kim Johnson of Delmar, DE; siblings, Jack Thompson (Jane), Patricia Thornton (Edward), Diane Gillies (John), Pam Thompson, and Jim Thompson (Katie Campbell); and beloved nieces and nephews, Lisa Bazos, Jenny Barker, Jackie Teixira and Lucas Thompson.

Our family would like to thank Danny’s friends that visited him the last several weeks, Riverside Hospice, Jess and Miss Bernice, Kind Heart Home Health, and Danny’s dear friends Brandy and Jesse.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 28th at 12:00 PM – 4PM at the Atlantic Fire House.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Jacob’s Fund at The Jacob D. Thompson on Third Party Supplemental Needs Trust, or you may contact Linda Thompson for details.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.

