Funeral services for Mr. Warren T. Fosque, Jr, also known as “Pig” of Horntown, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from First Baptist Church, Mappsville, with Rev. Dr. Lisa C. Johnson officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral
Co., Accomac.
Related Posts
Sylvester Abney of Accomac
February 26, 2021
Gregory Jones
March 24, 2022
Mrs. Betty Allen
October 2, 2019
John McKim Roache, Jr.
April 10, 2018
Local Conditions
May 25, 2022, 4:49 pm
Mostly cloudy
62°F
62°F
13 mph
real feel: 57°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 13 mph ENE
wind gusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 5:46 am
sunset: 8:13 pm
1 hour ago
Replay of today’s Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce Chat with Moonrise Jewelry here! ... See MoreSee Less
Chamber Chat - Upcoming Events and Moonrise JewelryToday on Chamber Chat, ESVA Chamber Executive Director Robert Sabbatini discussed upcoming events and had a talk with Moonrise Jewelry's Meredith Lusk.