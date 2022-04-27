  1. 2 windows for sale 1 is a 30×40 white hanging mobile home window for $125.00 the other is a 36×24 white sliding window for $60.00. both still in boxes never been used. Will take $170.00 for both firm. 757-414-4040.
  2. LF house for rent ASAP MD., VA., DE. ,LF work truck, LF dual axle car trailer 16′-20′ 302-519-1311
  3. 2007 Honda VTX m/c $4,200, Yazoo 60″ mower needs work $1,000, set of tires/wheels 225/65R17 6 lug Ford Ranger $250  757-894-5713
  4. LTB canning jars  410-726-4589
  5. 2000 Ford Mustang convertible $4,500, 2002 Lincoln Towne car $2,500 Looking to mate her miniature Doberman 757-777-2506
  6. 2006 Chrysler 300  $3,500  443-944-7199
  7. 1981 Atlantic H.S. letterman’s jacket $75, 1965 Chincoteague H.S. band uniform $75, Ducks Unlimited jacket
  8. 17.5′ boat and motor  $650  757-710-2990
  9. 33.5′ camper trailer frame $200, Tractor trailer box, original Atari game console w/ all parts 757-794-4149
  10. 2011 Winnebago class A motor home  757-665-4637
  11. LTB Seafood festival ticket  757-709-9303