- 2 windows for sale 1 is a 30×40 white hanging mobile home window for $125.00 the other is a 36×24 white sliding window for $60.00. both still in boxes never been used. Will take $170.00 for both firm. 757-414-4040.
- LF house for rent ASAP MD., VA., DE. ,LF work truck, LF dual axle car trailer 16′-20′ 302-519-1311
- 2007 Honda VTX m/c $4,200, Yazoo 60″ mower needs work $1,000, set of tires/wheels 225/65R17 6 lug Ford Ranger $250 757-894-5713
- LTB canning jars 410-726-4589
- 2000 Ford Mustang convertible $4,500, 2002 Lincoln Towne car $2,500 Looking to mate her miniature Doberman 757-777-2506
- 2006 Chrysler 300 $3,500 443-944-7199
- 1981 Atlantic H.S. letterman’s jacket $75, 1965 Chincoteague H.S. band uniform $75, Ducks Unlimited jacket
- 17.5′ boat and motor $650 757-710-2990
- 33.5′ camper trailer frame $200, Tractor trailer box, original Atari game console w/ all parts 757-794-4149
- 2011 Winnebago class A motor home 757-665-4637
- LTB Seafood festival ticket 757-709-9303
