Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Copes of Salisbury, Md., formerly of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, will be held Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.