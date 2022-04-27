Funeral services for Stella Wright of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.