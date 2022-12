1. 757 787 7351

Vintage Texaco Fire Chief Helmet, a few small scratches, but in great condition. Number 1 on back of helmet.

Inside complete and in very good condition. I can email you pictures. $ 75.

2. play station 3 $75 no control..678-3619

3.2003 ford exposition 2002 rebel honda motorcycle $1500..2000 frod mustang convertible $3400..757.777-2506

4. LF 17 INCH TIRES 245 70 17 710 6176

5. 05 GMC 4WD RETRACTIBLE ROOF 122K MIS EXTRA $6500 07 BTX HONDA 4100 MIS $4500 OR WILL TRADE ZERO TURN WITH LOW HRS… UTILITY TRAILERS 4 BY 6 AND 4 BY 6 WITH GATE $400 EACH….894-5713 4 TIRES ON JEEP WHEELS $500 MOUNTED ON 5 LUG WHEELS..894-5713

6. 2 ACRES OF LAND SURVEYED UNDERGROUND ELEC WATER AND SEQWAGE PERMIT..665-4325 LOCATED IN THE LEEMONT AREA..

7. 757-894-6400 LF A CAR IN THE YARD FOR A REASONABLE PRICE..

8. ELECT IMPACT GUN… SEVERAL FISHING POLES WITH PENN REELS..8 STACKABLE PARTS BINS… 787-1470

9. 709-8115… BASKETBALL GOAL..

10. 757 894 6561

Looking for Christmas blow molds. The old time Christmas decorations for the yard

11. Smaller refrigerator. Runs perfect but has some surface rust. Would be great for garage. $75. Large trampoline $25. Call Dan 757-442-2465.

12. LF GOOD LOAD OF S

SEASONED FIREWOOD AT A GOOD PRICR 703-944-7028

13. EPSON PRINTER.. ECOTANK…HARDLY USED $100 710-5451

14. SHED.. PRICE NETOTIABLE… NICELY BUILT 710-5507

15. 757 374 6272

White gas cook stove $100.

16. 2 BEDRROM TRAILER FOR RENT IN PARKSLEY 665-5464

17. LF WASHER AND DRYER 990-5962

18. LF OLDER TRUCK OR VAN FOR CHURCH..FROM SALISBURY 410-422-8973

19. LF A PLACE TO RENT $750 A MONTH 2 BDRM LONG TERM 607-6787

20. 2005 CRDINAL TRAILER POP OUT $1700.. BASS GUITAR $800… DIAMOND BRACELET $800 678-3520

21. LOOKing for a one bedroom apartment asap 757-665-8970