Funeral services for Mrs. Mary F. Waters of Horntown, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Dr. Lisa Johnson officiating. Interment will be in the Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery, Horntown. Family and

friends may call on Friday from 4PM t0 5PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .