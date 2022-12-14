Boys Basketball

The Nandua Boys Basketball team hosted Norfolk Christian on Tuesday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 72 to 39. The Warriors move to 4-1 on the season and will be in action on Thursday as they travel to face the Salisbury School.

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to defeated Worcester Prep 51 to 49. The Firebirds move to 2 -5 on the season and play at Colonel Richardson on Friday.

The Chincoteague Ponies topped Salisbury Christian 55 to 45. The Ponies move to 2-2 on the season. The Ponies will host Wicomico High on Monday.

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors basketball team fell to Norfolk Christian on Tuesday 56 to 14. The Lady Warriors fall to 0-3 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to play the Salisbury School.