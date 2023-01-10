1.Duck trio for sale for PET ONLY! PICK UP ONLY 757-710-3192
2.2005 Toyota Tundra super crew , 2 wheel drive, 4.7 v8 engine, 209,000 miles, automatic, full 4 door, Extremely Clean truck and runs like new. Price is $9,500. Text me : 443-397-3503
3.For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
4.For sale a75000 BTU Modine gas shop heater $150.00 dollars, and a 6000 watt propane generator Electric start $250.00 all in excellence condition can demonstrate. 757-999-0002
5.Looking for two bedroom home need asap 757-694-8852
6.Inversion table $200 757-678-6847
7.For sale 4 drawer dresser, computer desk w/chair 757-824-5389
8.LF 6 wheel box truck running or not 757-710-0810
9.For sale 1998 Ford Mustang GT 443-289-0103
10.LF pick up bed tool box, 2001 Pontiac Firebird convertible $2,500 757-331-0586
11.LF washer need someone to build 2 ramps for senior citizen 757-665-5335
12.2005 Dodge Grand Caravan $900 obo 757-894-9300
13.LF small fireproof floor safe 757-694-5660
14.For sale lower unit for a 150 hp. Yamaha 757-765-0705
15.Handicap toilet seat $20 410-845-1478