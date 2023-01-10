Boy’s Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings boys basketball team traveled to Portsmouth Christian on Monday. The Vikings lost the game by a score of 50 to 47. The Vikings fall to 1-3 on the season. The Vikings will be in action again on Tuesday as they host Greenbrier Christian.

Girl’s Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings basketball team traveled to Portsmouth Christian on Monday. The Lady Vikings lost the game by a score of 52 to 27. The Lady Vikings fall to 3-2 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday at home versus Greenbrier Christian.