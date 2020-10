1. 120 pieces of boy clothes, sizes 3 month to 18 months for $50

Wrought iron porch/patio love seat and chair with cushions for $75

Mantle, over 75 years old of white pine for $35

Contact me at 757-999-4427

2. 1995 Olds Cutlass, 61,000 miles. Like new. $3000.00. 410-957-3395

3. lF 2 BEDROOM RENTAL IN aCCOMACK cO, 757-505-6608

4. A SELECTION OF FISHING EQUIPMENT.. ANTIQUE CORN SHELLER $25..WATER PUMP WITH TANK $65,,,LOTS OF OTHER ITEMS 443-523-2111

5. LOOKING FOR WOODWORKING CLAMPS.. INCLUDING I BAR CLAMPS TEXT 710-2591

6. O8 SUZUKI BOULEVARD $3200… 2001 FOWLER CAMPER FLEETWOOD 29 FT GC $3000 99 SEBRING CONVERTABLE 118K MI $3000..894-5713

7. LF DOMESTIC FEMALE GOOSE 709-1095

8. ASSORTED FOOTBALL, BASEBALL AND BASKETBALL CARDS.. BEST OFFER TEXT 757-387-9898 CARDS INCLUDE YOGI, MICKEY,,

9. 1995 HARLEY 883 SPORTSTER 29K GC $2500 RUNS GREEAT 845-282-3485

10. LF SPACE HEATER.. REASONABLE PRICE 854-8615

11. NEW 10 INCH STAINLESS STEEL POT PULLER WITH DAVIT..LF SMALL STAND BEHIND USED BOAT CONSOLE 710-8645

12. LF ATV OR 4 WHEELER FOR ADULT 607-437-4782

13. LF GO KART FRAME WITH OR WITHOUT MOTOR … LF CHILDERNS F WHRRLER 703-399-9614

14 LF ANTIQUE WOODEN HAND CARVED DECOYS…301-922-7485

15. 787-3493 USED GARAGE DOORS WITH NEW TRACKS…

16. 2002 SONATA V6 AUTOMATIC GOOD SHAPE FOR PARTS NO TITLE $500 OBO LOCATED IN FRUITLANF 410-422-8973

17. 14 FT FIBERGLASS BOAT AND TR 40 HP JOHNSON $3700 787-3970

18. FIREWOOD FREE FOR HAULING.. A LOT OF GOOD WOOD 710-1677

19 . 4 .5 INCH GRINDER ANGLE $15 30 PC COBALT WRENCH SET $35..NEW TROUBLE LIGHT WITH 25 FT COARD $10 665-4581