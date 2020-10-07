Hugo represented Virginia’s 40th District in Fairfax and Prince William Counties between 2003 and 2020, and also served as the House of Delegate majority caucus chairman between 2009 and 2020.

Last year, Democrat Dan Helmer challenged and defeated Hugo as delegate for Virginia’s 40th District.

According to his campaign website, Hugo grew up in Virginia Beach and graduated from the College of William and Mary.

A U.S. Army veteran describing himself as a “consistent conservative,” Hugo says he is a defender of the Second Amendment, a protector of life, and an advocate fostering Virginia’s top rank for business.

The announcement comes just months after Prince William Delegate Hala Ayala announced her run for lieutenant governor.

Justin Fairfax, who has said he’s exploring a run for governor in 2021, has held the position since being elected in 2018.

Meanwhile current Virginia Del. Elizabeth Guzman announced Monday her campaign for lieutenant governor of Virginia. If Guzman was elected, she would be the first woman and first Latinx person to sit the seat.

“I’m running for lieutenant governor because the Senate needs more progressive voices,” said Guzman.

Guzman currently serves as a Democrat in the 31st District of the House of Delegates.

Guzman says she is a social worker and public administrator. She is also the division chief for the City of Alexandria’s Center for Adult Services, serving vulnerable populations, including the elderly and people struggling with addiction.

Her announcement came on the same day former Virginia Delegate Tim Hugo shared his news to run for the same seat.