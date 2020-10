Funeral services for Mrs. Louise Gilbert of Upper Marlboro,MD, the mother of Rev. Robert Starkey, will be held on Wednesday at 12 noon at Ryland Epworth U.M. Church, Washington, D.C. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.

